Brokerages Set TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Price Target at $7.80

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 150.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 42,643 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 528,151 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 16.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXMD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,216. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.03.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

