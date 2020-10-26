Brokerages Set TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target at $5.17

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRUE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In related news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 4.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 41.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 25.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

