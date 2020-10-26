Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT at $50.44

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.
WTFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,084.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. 7,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.