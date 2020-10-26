Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT at $50.44

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

WTFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,084.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 103,650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,995 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. 7,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.