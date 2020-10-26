Brokerages Set Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Target Price at $33.67

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Youdao from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

DAO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. 7,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,637. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.27.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $88.22 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,969,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,907,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,025,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

