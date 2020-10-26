Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $200,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $1,713,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIP traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -580.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

