Bytecoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $24,663.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $26.07 million and $24,663.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.13 or 0.01003850 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002999 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001493 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

