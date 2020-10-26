Callan Capital LLC Sells 124 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Callan Capital LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,640,000 after acquiring an additional 62,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. 140166 raised their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.19.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $11.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $318.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.94. The company has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,367 shares of company stock valued at $51,686,708. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

