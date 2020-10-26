Callan Capital LLC Sells 192 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after purchasing an additional 361,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,206,000 after purchasing an additional 541,269 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.59. 54,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 48,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $6,415,883.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,508.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $2,498,086.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,769.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,084 shares of company stock worth $22,847,518 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

