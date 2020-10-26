Callan Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Callan Capital LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.30. The stock had a trading volume of 291,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,962,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.47, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.