Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $367.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $319.00 to $367.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $362.95.

CP opened at $314.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $327.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.43 and its 200 day moving average is $268.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7202 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

