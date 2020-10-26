Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $367.00

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $319.00 to $367.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $362.95.

CP opened at $314.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $327.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.43 and its 200 day moving average is $268.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7202 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit