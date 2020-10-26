Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Richard Sun purchased 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 131,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 27.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

