Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered Cellular Biomedicine Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of CBMG stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $357.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.57. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 75.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

