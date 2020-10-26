Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Lifted to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, AR Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centennial Resource Development from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.04.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 6.69. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The firm had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,273,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,077.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,450. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $26,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 48.5% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 194.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

