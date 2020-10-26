Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$23.00 to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.20.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$12.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.34. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of -47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$299.05 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 2.1700001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total value of C$931,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.34, for a total transaction of C$408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,528,745.38. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,270.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

