Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$23.00 to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.20.
Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$12.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.34. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of -47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
In related news, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total value of C$931,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.34, for a total transaction of C$408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,528,745.38. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,270.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.