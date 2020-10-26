Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s 5th Largest Position

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,464,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,880 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 7.6% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.12% of Citigroup worth $106,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 363.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,364,619. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.