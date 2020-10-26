CoinPoker Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $1,747.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00090178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00238528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00035334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.01326053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00131133 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Allcoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

