Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of COLL opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $667.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,934.00 and a beta of 1.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,795.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 99,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.