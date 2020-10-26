Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.
Shares of COLL opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $667.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,934.00 and a beta of 1.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,795.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 99,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.
