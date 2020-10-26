Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives $20.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.63.
CXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,609,000 after buying an additional 244,553 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,706,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,349,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,938,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after acquiring an additional 73,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,472,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.09 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
About Columbia Property Trust
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
See Also: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.