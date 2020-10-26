Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires Shares of 6,224 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $172,068,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.19.

NVDA traded down $12.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $531.43. 215,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,955,616. The company has a market cap of $335.41 billion, a PE ratio of 99.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

