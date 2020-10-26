Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys Shares of 22,400 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,400 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. HP accounts for approximately 0.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in HP by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 237,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of HP by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 521,490 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 38,266.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 738,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 736,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.18. 333,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,852,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

