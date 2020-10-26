Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $25.11 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 230,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,111,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 6.6% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $108.75. The stock had a trading volume of 159,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,460. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

