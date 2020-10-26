Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $301,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,772 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. eBay comprises about 0.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 76.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 380.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in eBay by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in eBay by 48.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $793,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.94. 237,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,435,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.52.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

