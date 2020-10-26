Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 0.2% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX traded down $2.18 on Monday, hitting $60.39. 296,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,972,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.88.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.35.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

