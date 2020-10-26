Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In related news, Director Charles Anthony W. St. acquired 1,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

