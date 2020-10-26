Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 392 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 248,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,154,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 46,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,567,922. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.