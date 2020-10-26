Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 6,014.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754,142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in AT&T by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 847,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,324,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

