Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $311.23. The stock had a trading volume of 118,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,806. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $329.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.02 and its 200-day moving average is $291.02.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.