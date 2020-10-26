Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON) Given a €111.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.00 ($115.29).

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) alerts:

FRA:CON opened at €101.15 ($119.00) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €95.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.62. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €186.70 ($219.65) and a 1-year high of €256.50 ($301.76).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.