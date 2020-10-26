Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON) PT Set at €101.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CON. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.00 ($115.29).

Shares of FRA CON opened at €101.15 ($119.00) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.62. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €186.70 ($219.65) and a 52-week high of €256.50 ($301.76).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

