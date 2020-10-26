Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Rating Reiterated by Warburg Research

Warburg Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

CTTAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of CTTAF stock opened at $117.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.37. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.25.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.