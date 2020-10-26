Cowen Upgrades NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Market Perform

Cowen upgraded shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $43.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded NETGEAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised NETGEAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $34.80 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.09 and a beta of 1.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, Director Laura Durr sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $53,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at $337,329.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 13,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $470,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 47.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 212.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 54.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

