Credit Suisse Group Increases Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $432.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $348.00 to $432.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $362.07.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $469.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.29 and a 200 day moving average of $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $470.43.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 74.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Align Technology will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total transaction of $2,072,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.