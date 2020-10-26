Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective boosted by Chardan Capital from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRSP. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.41.

CRSP stock opened at $92.65 on Thursday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.41 and a beta of 2.31.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $5,550,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $2,315,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 651,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,382,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

