Critical Comparison: Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) versus Gibraltar Industries (NYSE:ROCK)

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) and Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Friedman Industries and Gibraltar Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friedman Industries -5.06% -4.20% -3.65% Gibraltar Industries 7.16% 13.92% 9.49%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Friedman Industries and Gibraltar Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Friedman Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Gibraltar Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gibraltar Industries has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.96%. Given Gibraltar Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gibraltar Industries is more favorable than Friedman Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Friedman Industries has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gibraltar Industries has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of Friedman Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Friedman Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Gibraltar Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Friedman Industries and Gibraltar Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Friedman Industries $142.10 million 0.29 -$5.25 million N/A N/A Gibraltar Industries $1.05 billion 2.07 $65.09 million $2.58 25.96

Gibraltar Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Friedman Industries.

Summary

Gibraltar Industries beats Friedman Industries on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils. This segment offers its coil products and processing services primarily to steel distributors and customers manufacturing steel products, such as steel buildings, railroad cars, barges, tanks and containers, trailers, component parts, and other fabricated steel products through its own sales force. The Tubular segment manufactures line and oil country pipes, as well as pipes for structural applications. This segment sells its tubular products principally to steel and pipe distributors through its own sales force. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Longview, Texas.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products. The Renewable Energy and Conservation segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems, greenhouses, and botanical extraction systems. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, rooftop safety kits, chimney caps, heat trace coils and exterior products, remote-controlled deck awnings for sun protection, and solar-powered ventilation products. The Industrial and Infrastructure Products segment offers expanded and perforated metals used in walkways, catwalks, architectural facades, perimeter security barriers, shelving, and other applications; fiberglass; and expansion joint systems, bearing assemblies, and pavement sealing systems used in bridges, elevated highways, airport runways, and rail crossings. This segment also provides architectural facades for buildings; and perimeter security barriers for protecting critical infrastructure. It serves solar developers, growers of food and plants, home improvement retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and contractors. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

