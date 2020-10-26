DA Davidson Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $250.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.43.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $216.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $179,632.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,470,064.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $211,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Splunk by 32,404.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,879,000 after purchasing an additional 787,099 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,934,901,000 after purchasing an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,417,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 557,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

