DaTa eXchange (DTX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Million

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

