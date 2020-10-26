Datamine (DAM) Achieves Market Cap of $468,161.89

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last week, Datamine has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Datamine token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $468,161.89 and $229,765.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00106811 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000770 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00020887 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00007165 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,648,138 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine Token Trading

