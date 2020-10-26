Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DNLI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.45.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 778.32%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,337,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,385,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,855,000 after buying an additional 124,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,588,000 after buying an additional 87,574 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,098,000 after buying an additional 63,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 114,901 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

