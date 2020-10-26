Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
DNLI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.45.
NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.82.
In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,337,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,385,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,855,000 after buying an additional 124,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,588,000 after buying an additional 87,574 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,098,000 after buying an additional 63,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 114,901 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.