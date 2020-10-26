Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Tops $58.50

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for about $58.50 or 0.00451937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $791,755.09 and approximately $1.25 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00090196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00238163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00035292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.01325363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00131118 BTC.

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,534 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

