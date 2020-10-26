Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

APPS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.78.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.95. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

