Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,981 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Discovery by 570.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Discovery by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.60. 127,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,159. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

