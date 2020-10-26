Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.67.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $637.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.88 and a beta of 0.71. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.46 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 77,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

