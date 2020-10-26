Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) will report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.20. Eaton reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.12.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,570. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $111.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $46,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

