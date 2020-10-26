eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.52.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $53.79 on Thursday. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $231,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of eBay by 9.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $523,208,000 after acquiring an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

