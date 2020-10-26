Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives $12.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

EGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $255.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

