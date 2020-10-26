Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target Increased to $4.60 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $4.40 to $4.60 in a research report report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Embraer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of ERJ opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. Embraer has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $917.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Embraer had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $537.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Embraer by 58.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Embraer during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Embraer by 25.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

