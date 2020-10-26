Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after buying an additional 1,868,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after buying an additional 2,349,909 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 29.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,501,000 after buying an additional 1,019,061 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 742.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after buying an additional 3,246,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.63. 82,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

