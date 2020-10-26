Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.82.
EDV stock opened at C$34.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.29. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.68 and a 1 year high of C$39.21.
About Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.
See Also: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.