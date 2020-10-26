Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.82.

EDV stock opened at C$34.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.29. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.68 and a 1 year high of C$39.21.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

