Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of EBTC opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $282.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $34.75.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

In other news, Director John A. Koutsos acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,496 shares in the company, valued at $784,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 26.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services primarily in the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including transactional checking accounts, non-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

