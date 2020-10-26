EOS Market Cap Hits $2.46 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, EOS has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00020279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, COSS, BitMart and DOBI trade. EOS has a total market cap of $2.46 billion and approximately $2.72 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,023,930,643 coins and its circulating supply is 937,230,632 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, GOPAX, Kuna, CPDAX, CoinExchange, ChaoEX, Vebitcoin, Coinsuper, IDCM, Koinex, Coinone, Exmo, OKEx, Bibox, Cobinhood, OEX, Huobi, OTCBTC, Fatbtc, Liqui, ZB.COM, BitFlip, Bitbns, CoinEx, ABCC, Zebpay, Mercatox, Ovis, EXX, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Coinbe, BitMart, COSS, Tidebit, Binance, Instant Bitex, Kucoin, BCEX, Neraex, Coindeal, Livecoin, BigONE, DragonEX, Bitfinex, WazirX, YoBit, QBTC, C2CX, IDAX, Coinrail, Tidex, CoinTiger, Rfinex, DigiFinex, TOPBTC, Upbit, Kraken, CoinBene, Bithumb, Bilaxy, Exrates, Cryptopia, BtcTrade.im, LBank, Bit-Z, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Gate.io, RightBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.